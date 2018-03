March 5 (Reuters) - Nightstar Therapeutics Plc:

* NIGHTSTAR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF STAR PHASE 3 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL FOR NSR-REP1 IN CHOROIDEREMIA

* NIGHTSTAR THERAPEUTICS - STAR TRIAL EXPECTED TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 140 PATIENTS ACROSS 18 CLINICAL SITES