March 16 (Reuters) - National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:

* NIH CLINICAL TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINE FOR COVID-19 BEGINS STUDY ENROLLING SEATTLE-BASED HEALTHY ADULT VOLUNTEERS

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY & INFECTIOUS DISEASES - OPEN-LABEL COVID-19 TRIAL TO ENROLL 45 HEALTHY ADULT VOLUNTEERS AGES 18-55 YRS OVER ABOUT 6 WEEKS