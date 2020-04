BRIEF-NIH Clinical Trial Shows Remdesivir Accelerates Recovery From Advanced Covid-19

April 29 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH CLINICAL TRIAL SHOWS REMDESIVIR ACCELERATES RECOVERY FROM ADVANCED COVID-19

* NIH - PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE THAT PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED REMDESIVIR HAD A 31% FASTER TIME TO RECOVERY THAN THOSE WHO RECEIVED PLACEBO

* NIH - INDEPENDENT DATA AND SAFETY MONITORING BOARD NOTED THAT REMDESIVIR WAS BETTER THAN PLACEBO FROM PERSPECTIVE OF PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN TRIAL

* NIH- PRELIM RESULTS SUGGESTED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT, WITH A MORTALITY RATE OF 8.0% FOR GROUP RECEIVING REMDESIVIR VERSUS 11.6% FOR PLACEBO GROUP

* NIH - NIAID WILL ALSO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ACTT TRIAL MOVING FORWARD

* NIH - MEDIAN TIME TO RECOVERY WAS 11 DAYS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH REMDESIVIR COMPARED WITH 15 DAYS FOR THOSE WHO RECEIVED PLACEBO