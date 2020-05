BRIEF-NIH Clinical Trial Testing Antiviral Remdesivir Plus Anti-Inflammatory Drug Baricitinib For COVID-19 Begins

May 8 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES:

* NIH CLINICAL TRIAL TESTING ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR PLUS ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUG BARICITINIB FOR COVID-19 BEGINS

* NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES (NIAID) SAYS TRIAL IS NOW ENROLLING HOSPITALIZED ADULTS WITH COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES

* NIAID SAYS TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO OPEN AT APPROXIMATELY 100 U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL SITES

* NIAID SAYS INVESTIGATORS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ENROLLING MORE THAN 1,000 PARTICIPANTS IN TRIAL TESTING REMDESIVIR PLUS BARICITINIB FOR COVID-19

* NIAID SAYS INVESTIGATORS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ENROLLING MORE THAN 1,000 PARTICIPANTS IN TRIAL TESTING REMDESIVIR PLUS BARICITINIB FOR COVID-19 Source text: (bit.ly/2YSpbdM)