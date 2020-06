BRIEF-NIH-Funded Study To Evaluate Drugs Prescribed To Children With Covid-19

June 10 (Reuters) - National Institutes of Health:

* NIH-FUNDED STUDY TO EVALUATE DRUGS PRESCRIBED TO CHILDREN WITH COVID-19

* NIH SAYS RESEARCHERS WILL INVESTIGATE SEVERAL DRUGS CURRENTLY GIVEN TO CHILDREN WITH COVID-19, INCLUDING ANTIVIRAL AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS

* NIH SAYS ITS FUNDED STUDY TO EVALUATE DRUGS PRESCRIBED TO CHILDREN WITH COVID-19 IS NOT A CLINICAL TRIAL WITH A CONTROL GROUP

* NIH SAYS ITS FUNDED STUDY TO EVALUATE DRUGS PRESCRIBED TO CHILDREN WITH COVID-19 IS BEING CONDUCTED IN ABOUT 40 SITES Source text: (bit.ly/2MYDwi1)