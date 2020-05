BRIEF-NIH-Funded Study To Investigate Pregnancy Outcomes Resulting From Covid-19 Pandemic

May 19 (Reuters) - NIH :

* NIH-FUNDED STUDY TO INVESTIGATE PREGNANCY OUTCOMES RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NIH - RESEARCHERS SEEK TO ESTABLISH RISK OF PREGNANT WOMEN WITH COVID-19 INFECTION TRANSMITTING VIRUS TO THEIR FETUS.

* NIH - RESEARCHERS WILL ANALYZE MEDICAL RECORDS OF UP TO 21,000 WOMEN TO EVALUATE, UNDERSTAND EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC DURING & AFTER PREGNANCY

* NIH - STUDY WILL TRACK MORE THAN 1,500 PREGNANT WOMEN CONFIRMED WITH COVID-19 INFECTION, MONITORING THEIR HEALTH FOR SIX WEEKS AFTER CHILDBIRTH

* NIH - STUDY WILL BE CONDUCTED BY RESEARCHERS IN THE MATERNAL-FETAL MEDICINE UNITS NETWORK Source text: [bit.ly/3g5loQI]