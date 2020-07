BRIEF-NIH Launches Clinical Trials Network To Test Covid-19 Vaccines And Other Prevention Tools

July 8 (Reuters) - National Institutes of Health

* NIH LAUNCHES CLINICAL TRIALS NETWORK TO TEST COVID-19 VACCINES AND OTHER PREVENTION TOOLS

* NIH - COVID-19 PREVENTION TRIALS NETWORK WAS ESTABLISHED BY MERGING FOUR EXISTING NIAID-FUNDED CLINICAL TRIALS NETWORKS

* NIH - COVPN IS A FUNCTIONAL UNIT OF “OPERATION WARP SPEED”

* NIH - NETWORK WILL USE HARMONIZED VACCINE PROTOCOL DEVELOPED BY ACCELERATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC INTERVENTIONS & VACCINES PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP

* NIH - NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO OPERATE MORE THAN 100 CLINICAL TRIAL SITES ACROSS UNITED STATES AND INTERNATIONALLY