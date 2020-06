BRIEF-NIH Researchers Identify Key Genomic Features That Could Differentiate SARS-CoV-2 From Other Coronaviruses

June 11 (Reuters) - National Institutes of Health:

* NIH RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY KEY GENOMIC FEATURES THAT COULD DIFFERENTIATE SARS-COV-2 FROM OTHER CORONAVIRUSES THAT CAUSE LESS SEVERE DISEASE

* NIH - RESEARCHERS IDENTIFIED GENOMIC FEATURES OF SARS-COV-2, OTHER CORONAVIRUSES THAT DISTINGUISH THEM FROM OTHER MEMBERS OF CORONAVIRUS FAMILY

* NIH - FINDINGS ON GENOMIC FEATURES THAT COULD DIFFERENTIATE SARS-COV-2, WERE PUBLISHED THIS WEEK IN PROCEEDINGS OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SCIENCES Source text: (bit.ly/3dXkIeS)