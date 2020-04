April 17 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH SAYS ANTIVIRAL REMDESIVIR PREVENTS DISEASE PROGRESSION IN MONKEYS WITH COVID-19

* NIH SAYS EARLY TREATMENT WITH REMDESIVIR SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CLINICAL DISEASE, DAMAGE TO LUNGS OF RHESUS MACAQUES INFECTED WITH SARS-COV-2 Source text: (bit.ly/2XLgf9Q)