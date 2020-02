BRIEF-NIH Says Clinical Trial Of Remdesivir To Treat Covid-19 Begins Study Enrolling

Feb 25 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH - CLINICAL TRIAL OF REMDESIVIR TO TREAT COVID-19 BEGINS STUDY ENROLLING HOSPITALIZED ADULTS WITH COVID-19 IN NEBRASKA

* NIH - ALTHOUGH REMDESIVIR HAS BEEN ADMINISTERED TO SOME PATIENTS WITH COVID-19, DO NOT HAVE SOLID DATA TO INDICATE IT CAN IMPROVE CLINICAL OUTCOMES

* NIH - FIRST REMDESIVIR TRIAL PARTICIPANT IS AN AMERICAN WHO WAS REPATRIATED AFTER BEING QUARANTINED ON DIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP

* NIH - THOSE WITH CONFIRMED SARS-COV-2 INFECTION WHO HAVE MILD, COLD-LIKE SYMPTOMS OR NO APPARENT SYMPTOMS WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN REMDESIVIR STUDY

* NIH - PARTICIPANTS IN REMDESIVIR TRIAL MUST HAVE LABORATORY-CONFIRMED SARS-COV-2 INFECTION AND EVIDENCE OF LUNG INVOLVEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2Pm5MwA)