Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* NIH SAYS THERE ARE INSUFFICIENT DATA TO RECOMMEND EITHER FOR OR AGAINST THE USE OF CONVALESCENT PLASMA FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

* NIH SAYS CONVALESCENT PLASMA SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED THE STANDARD OF CARE FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* NIH-PROSPECTIVE,WELL-CONTROLLED,ADEQUATELY POWERED RANDOMIZED TRIALS NEEDED TO DETERMINE WHETHER CONVALESCENT PLASMA EFFECTIVE FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT Source text : bit.ly/2EUK1kW