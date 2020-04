BRIEF-NIH Says Expert U.S. Panel Develops NIH Treatment Guidelines For COVID-19

April 21 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH SAYS EXPERT U.S. PANEL DEVELOPS NIH TREATMENT GUIDELINES FOR COVID-19

* NIH - GUIDELINES CONSIDER 2 CATEGORIES OF THERAPIES USED BY HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS FOR COVID-19: ANTIVIRALS AND HOST MODIFIERS & IMMUNE-BASED THERAPIES

* NIH - GUIDELINES DESCRIBE EVALUATION AND STRATIFICATION OF PATIENTS BASED ON THEIR RISK OF INFECTION & SEVERITY OF ILLNESS

* NIH - GUIDELINES INCLUDE RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING USE OF CONCOMITANT MEDICATIONS INCLUDING STATINS; CORTICOSTEROIDS; NON-STEROIDAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS Source text: (bit.ly/2RVy8Pc)