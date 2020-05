BRIEF-NIH Says Investigational Chadox1 Ncov-19 Vaccine Protects Monkeys Against COVID-19 Pneumonia

May 15 (Reuters) -

* NIH SAYS INVESTIGATIONAL CHADOX1 NCOV-19 VACCINE PROTECTS MONKEYS AGAINST COVID-19 PNEUMONIA

* NIH - A SINGLE DOSE OF CHADOX1 NCOV-19 HAS PROTECTED 6 RHESUS MACAQUES FROM PNEUMONIA CAUSED BY COVID-19 VIRUS ACCORDING TO NIH SCIENTISTS & UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD COLLABORATORS

* NIH - BASED ON DATA, A PHASE 1 TRIAL OF THE CANDIDATE VACCINE BEGAN ON APRIL 23 IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

* NIH - FINDINGS FROM THE INVESTIGATIONAL CHADOX1 NCOV-19 VACCINE DATA ARE NOT YET PEER-REVIEWED