BRIEF-NIH Says Peer-Reviewed Data Shows Remdesivir For Covid-19 Improves Time To Recovery

May 22 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH SAYS PEER-REVIEWED DATA SHOWS REMDESIVIR FOR COVID-19 IMPROVES TIME TO RECOVERY

* NIH - REMDESIVIR IS SUPERIOR TO STANDARD OF CARE FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, ACCORDING TO REPORT PUBLISHED IN NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE

* NIH - IN PEER’S REPORT, INVESTIGATORS FOUND REMDESIVIR WAS MOST BENEFICIAL FOR HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE DISEASE REQUIRING SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN

* NIH - FINDINGS ABOUT BENEFITS IN OTHER PATIENT SUBGROUPS WERE LESS CONCLUSIVE IN ACTT PRELIM ANALYSIS OF REMDESIVIR ACCORDING TO PEER’S REPORT

* NIH - REPORT PUBLISHED IN NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE DESCRIBES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF REMDESIVIR TRIAL MADE PUBLIC BY NIAID ON APRIL 29 Source text: (bit.ly/3bTp056) Further company coverage: