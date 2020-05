BRIEF-NIH Says Study To Determine Incidence Of Novel Coronavirus Infection In U.S. Children Begins

May 4 (Reuters) - NIH:

* NIH SAYS STUDY TO DETERMINE INCIDENCE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS INFECTION IN U.S. CHILDREN BEGINS

* NIH SAYS NIH-FUNDED STUDY TO ASCERTAIN PERCENTAGE OF INFECTED CHILDREN WHO DEVELOP COVID-19

* NIH - HUMAN EPIDEMIOLOGY & RESPONSE TO SARS-COV-2 STUDY TEAM TO ENROLL 6,000 PEOPLE ALREADY PARTICIPATING IN NIH-FUNDED PEDIATRIC RESEARCH STUDIES

* NIH SAYS HEROS STUDY TO EXAMINE IF RATES OF SARS-COV-2 INFECTION DIFFER BETWEEN CHILDREN HAVING ASTHMA OR OTHER ALLERGIC CONDITIONS & CHILDREN WHO DON’T

* NIH - PRELIM EVIDENCE SUGGESTS HAVING ALLERGIC CONDITION PARADOXICALLY MAY REDUCE ONE’S SUSCEPTIBILITY TO SARS-COV-2 INFECTION, SEVERE COVID-19 DISEASE Source text: (bit.ly/2KZN3nG)