June 14 (Reuters) -

* NIH SAYS U.S. CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS SHOW NOVAVAX VACCINE IS SAFE AND PREVENTS COVID-19

* NIH SAYS SAFETY DATA INDICATE THE INVESTIGATIONAL NOVAVAX VACCINE WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* NIH SAYS RESULTS FROM NOVAVAX VACCINE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN U.S. ,MEXICO DEMONSTRATED 90.4% EFFICACY IN PREVENTING SYMPTOMATIC COVID-19 DISEASE