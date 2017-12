Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nihon Plast Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute shares of its treasury common stock through public offering, with paid-in price of 974.3 yen per share (3.09 billion yen in total)

* Says it will distribute shares of its treasury common stock through private placement, at the price of 974.3 yen per share (up to 462.8 million yen in total)

* Previous news was disclosed on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HKJv3K

