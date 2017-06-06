FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NII Holdings announces partnership with AINMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - NII Holdings:

* NII Holdings and AINMT announce partnership to invest in Nextel Brazil's growth strategy

* ‍AINMT will invest $50 million for a 30% stake in Nextel Holdings S.À R.L., a wholly-owned subsidiary of NII, which owns Nextel Brazil​​

* ‍AINMT will have option to invest an additional $150 million in company​

* ‍If such option is exercised, AINMT's total $200 million new equity investment would result in a 60% controlling stake in company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

