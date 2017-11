Nov 1 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc

* NII Holdings announces signing of amendments to Nextel Brazil loan agreements

* NII Holdings Inc - its unit ‍signed amendments to its loan agreements with China Development Bank, Banco Do Brazil S.A. and Caixa Econômica Federa​

* NII Holdings Inc - ‍Amendments provide for a loan maturity date 98 months from date amendments become effective​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: