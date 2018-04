April 30 (Reuters) - Niiio Finance Group AG:

* PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION OFFER FOR CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

* SHAREHOLDERS CAN EXERCISE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FROM MAY 8 TO MAY 18, 2018,INCLUDING

* SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 22:17 AND SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 1.00PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)