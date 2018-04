April 30 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* NIKE INC - AMY MONTAGNE BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL CATEGORIES, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* NIKE INC - MONTAGNE MOST RECENTLY HELD THE ROLE OF VP, GM OF GLOBAL NIKE WOMEN'S CATEGORY