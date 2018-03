BRIEF-Nike Expects Q4 Revenue To Grow In High Single-Digit Range- Conf. Call‍​

March 22 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” - CONF. CALL‍​

* NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* NIKE INC SAYS SAW STRONG CONSUMER RESPONSE FOR NIKEPLUS MEMBERSHIP IN Q3 WITH NEW MEMBERS RISING MORE THAN 50% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NIKE INC SAYS IN Q4, TO DEBUT NEW CONCEPT CALLED NIKE APP AT RETAIL AT THE GROVE IN LOS ANGELES AND IN PORTLAND‍​

* NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC

* NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS

* NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL

* NIKE INC SAYS NIKE NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE ROUGHLY FLAT TO PRIOR YEAR IN Q4 AND RETURN TO GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL YEAR 2019

* NIKE SAYS EXPECT Q4 REPORTED REVENUE TO GROW IN HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE, EXPECT ROUGHLY FLAT Q4 GROSS MARGIN TO VERY SLIGHTLY UP VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR '19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE