BRIEF-Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue As Chairman, President And CEO Beyond 2020

March 15 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* NIKE, INC. ANNOUNCES THAT MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020

* NIKE INC - ‍TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE​

* NIKE INC - ‍MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020​

* NIKE INC - ‍ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE​

* NIKE INC - ‍ TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION​

* NIKE INC - ‍HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES​

* NIKE INC - ‍MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING​

* NIKE INC - ‍EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)