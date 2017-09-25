BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc
* Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense
* Realignment of its Nike brand geographic operating segments into a new structure
* Financial results for Nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018
* Recast historical segment information has no impact on previously reported consolidated statements of income
* Realignment of its Nike brand geographic operating segments into a new structure consisting of four geographies
* Furnished changes to its financial disclosures in connection with its new reportable operating segments for Nike brand
* New segments for Nike brand are North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America
* Will discontinue reporting futures orders in its financial disclosures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: