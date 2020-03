March 15 (Reuters) -

* NIKE IS CLOSING ALL OF ITS STORES IN THE U.S., ALONG WITH OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD, TO TRY TO CURB SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS - CNBC

* NIKE STORES ACROSS THE U.S., CANADA, WESTERN EUROPE, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND WILL CLOSE FROM MONDAY THROUGH MARCH 27 - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/2QggTYk