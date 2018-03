BRIEF-Nike Q3 Loss Per Share $0.57

March 22 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q3 REVENUE $9.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $8.85 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MILLION VERSUS $3,782 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MILLION VERSUS $1,075 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* NIKE - “CONSUMER DIRECT OFFENSE DROVE STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH ACROSS OUR INTERNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIES, LED BY GREATER CHINA” IN QUARTER

* QUARTER-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

* QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REVENUE $2,299 MILLION, UP 19 PERCENT

* “AS WE CLOSE Q3, WE NOW SEE A SIGNIFICANT REVERSAL OF TREND IN NORTH AMERICA”

* AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BILLION IN QUARTER