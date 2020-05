BRIEF-Nike Says 100% Of Nike-Owned Stores In Greater China Are Open

May 14 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* NIKE, INC. PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

* NIKE INC - AS OF TODAY, 100 PERCENT OF NIKE-OWNED STORES AND OVER 95 PERCENT OF PARTNER STORES IN GREATER CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA ARE OPEN

* NIKE INC - AS OF TODAY, ROUGHLY 40 PERCENT OF OUR NIKE-OWNED STORES IN EMEA ARE OPEN WITH SOME OPERATING WITH REDUCED HOURS

* NIKE INC - CONTINUE TO EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR NIKE DIRECT AND WHOLESALE OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA, EMEA AND APLA IN Q4

* NIKE INC - AS OF TODAY, ROUGHLY 15 PERCENT IN APLA AND 5 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA, ARE OPEN WITH SOME OPERATING WITH REDUCED HOURS

* NIKE INC - STORE REOPENING HAS BEGUN IN OVER 15 COUNTRIES INCLUDING GERMANY, FRANCE, NETHERLANDS, BRAZIL AND UNITED STATES

* NIKE - HAVE INCREASED DIGITAL FULFILLMENT CAPACITY TO MEET HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED DEMAND WHICH IS PARTIALLY OFFSETTING DECLINES IN NIKE-OWNED STORES

* NIKE INC - WHOLESALE PARTNERS IN OVER 15 COUNTRIES HAVE ALSO BEGUN TO RE-OPEN STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: