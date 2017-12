BRIEF-Nike Says Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.46

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* NIKE, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $8.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $8.39 BILLION

* FOR QUARTER, REVENUE GROWTH WAS DRIVEN BY INTERNATIONAL GEOGRAPHIES AND CONTINUED STRENGTH IN NIKE DIRECT

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 120 BASIS POINTS TO 43.0 PERCENT

* FOR QUARTER, REVENUE GROWTH WAS PARTLY OFFSET BY AN EXPECTED DECLINE IN NORTH AMERICA WHOLESALE REVENUE

* QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 10 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

* QUARTER-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.3 BILLION, UP 6 PERCENT FROM NOVEMBER 30, 2016

* SAYS QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,485 MILLION VERSUS $3,650 MILLION

* QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REVENUES $2,133 MILLION VERSUS $1,792 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,222 MILLION VERSUS $1,055 MILLION