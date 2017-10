Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nikon’s operating profit for the April-September half apparently shrank about 30% on the year‍​ - Nikkei

* Nikon corp's sales likely dipped 1% to around 340 billion yen ‍for April-September half - Nikkei​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2yBy6DD)