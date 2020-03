March 18 (Reuters) - Nilfisk Holding A/S:

* REG-POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NILFISK HOLDING A/S CONVENED FOR MARCH 19

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN NILFISK HOLDING A/S HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE COMPANY’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 19, 2020

* GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO COURSE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC A NEW DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS STILL TO BE DETERMINED