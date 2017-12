Dec 14 (Reuters) - NILFISK HOLDING A/S:

* NILFISK - IS AWARE OF A PUBLIC FILING MADE BY MAJOR SHAREHOLDER PRIMESTONE CAPITAL WITH SEC

* FILING INCLUDES A RECOMMENDATION FOR A MERGER BETWEEN TENNANT AND NILFISK

* - PRIMESTONE CAPITAL LLP HAS MADE NILFISK AWARE OF ITS FILING AND INITIATIVE

* NILFISK HOLDING A/S - STRATEGY CONTINUES TO BE TO SIMPLIFY ITS BUSINESS AND TO GROW ORGANICALLY AND THROUGH M&A