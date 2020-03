March 19 (Reuters) - Nilfisk Holding A/S:

* REG-NILFISK SUSPENDS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

* SUSPENDS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* SAYS AS SOON AS WE ARE ABLE TO PROPERLY ASSESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WE WILL RELEASE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* EXPECTS ESCALATION OF VIRUS OUTBREAK TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT BOTH DEMAND AND SUPPLY CHAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)