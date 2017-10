Oct 17 (Reuters) - NILORNGRUPPEN AB:

* ‍JULY - SEPTEMBER ORDER BOOKINGS GREW BY 4 PERCENT TO MSEK 176 (170)​

* ‍JULY - SEPTEMBER REVENUE INCREASED BY 3 PERCENT TO MSEK 149 (145)​

* NILORNGRUPPEN AB - ‍JULY - SEPTEMBER OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 16.6 (17.4) (NOT INCLUDING COSTS FOR LISTING CHANGE OF MSEK 1.3)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)