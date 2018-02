Feb 16 (Reuters) - NILORNGRUPPEN AB:

* Q4 ORDER INTAKE SEK ‍184​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 169 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE SEK ‍191​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 174 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF 4.00 (3.60) PER SHARE​

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 26.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 22.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO MSEK 22.1 (15.4)