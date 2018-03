March 27 (Reuters) - Nilorngruppen Ab:

* REG-NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB : ADMITTED TO LISTING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

* ‍FIRST DAY OF TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM IS SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, 4 APRIL 2018.​

* ‍LAST DAY FOR TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER IS EXPECTED TO BE TUESDAY, 3 APRIL 2018.​