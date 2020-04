BRIEF-Nilörngruppen Jan-March Operating Profit Down At SEK 11.8 Mln

April 7 (Reuters) - Nilorngruppen AB:

* REG-NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB: INTERIM REPORT Q1 2020

* JAN-MARCH ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED BY 7 PERCENT TO MSEK 203 (195)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENT ORDER BACKLOG IS NOT EXPECTED TO GENERATE EQUIVALENT SALES SINCE SEVERAL ORDERS MOST LIKELY WILL BEEN CANCELLED OR MOVED FORWARD BECAUSE OF COVID-19.

* JAN-MARCH REVENUE EXPRESSED IN SEK DECREASED BY 13 PERCENT TO MSEK 155 (178)

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 11.8 (15.1), ADJUSTED FOR TERMINATION COSTS FOR CEO OF MSEK 2.8

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE CONSIDERABLE IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR COMPANY’S PRODUCTS.

* IT IS VERY DIFFICULT TO JUDGE IF THIS MAJOR IMPACT IS OF A SHORT-TERM NATURE, I.E. A NUMBER OF MONTHS OF EFFECT, OR IF EFFECT WILL BE OF A MORE LONG-TERM NATURE