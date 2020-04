April 6 (Reuters) - Nilorngruppen AB:

* REG-NILÖRNGRUPPEN AB: WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL AND RESCHEDULES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER

* NILORNGRUPPEN AB - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED PROPOSAL TO AGM FOR A DIVIDEND OF SEK 2.50/SHARE (MSEK 28.5)

* NILORNGRUPPEN AB - DECISION HAS BEEN MADE BECAUSE OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 AND RISK OF IMPACT ON CO'S OPERATIONS AND EARNINGS