BRIEF-Nine Entertainment Co Says HY Net Profit Attributable $174.1 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* HY NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIFIC ITEMS $116.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS $75.0 MILLION

* HY PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $174.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $236.9 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY CONTINUING ACTIVITIES $723.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS $662.6 MILLION

* ACROSS FY18, THE METRO FTA MARKET IS EXPECTED TO SHOW GROWTH OF C1-2%‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍IN FY18, UNDERLYING FTA COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT​

* DIVIDEND FOR FY18 EST. 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* SEES FY18 GROUP EBITDA BETWEEN $237 MILLION & $261 MILLION