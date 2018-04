April 13 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* CONFIRMS IT HAS NOT BEEN GRANTED RIGHTS IN RELATION TO AUSTRALIAN INTERNATIONAL CRICKET MATCHES FROM 2018/19 SUMMER

* WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON NEC’S FY18 RESULTS

* IS NOT POSSIBLE FOR NEC TO GIVE AN INDICATION OF LIKELY IMPACT ON FY19 AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: