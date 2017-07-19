BRIEF-Nine Express enters into memorandum of understanding in respect of possible acquisition

July 19 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Co entered into a non-legally binding memorandum with Ever Harmony Enterprises in relation to possible acquisition

* Deal in relation to possible acquisition whereby co intends to acquire all or part of vendor's shareholding in Yangzhou Ya Tai Zhi Ye

* Company entered into investment management agreement with manager

* Pursuant to investment management agreement, initial contribution to be made by company into discretionary account is HK$65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: