a month ago
BRIEF-Nine Express enters into memorandum of understanding in respect of possible acquisition
July 19, 2017 / 3:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nine Express enters into memorandum of understanding in respect of possible acquisition

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Co entered into a non-legally binding memorandum with Ever Harmony Enterprises in relation to possible acquisition

* Deal in relation to possible acquisition whereby co intends to acquire all or part of vendor's shareholding in Yangzhou Ya Tai Zhi Ye

* Company entered into investment management agreement with manager

* Pursuant to investment management agreement, initial contribution to be made by company into discretionary account is HK$65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

