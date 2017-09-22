FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nine Express updates on acquisition of shares and notes by Keyne Holdings
September 22, 2017 / 3:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nine Express updates on acquisition of shares and notes by Keyne Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 25 sept

* Keyne Holdings to acquire all of issued shares, all outstanding convertible notes and to cancel all outstanding share options of co

* Offer price for convertible notes is HK$3.4 mln for every HK$10 mln face value of convertible notes

* Offerer offers share offer price of HK$0.27 per share

* Maximum cash consideration payable by offeror under share offer would amount to hk$698.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
