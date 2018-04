BRIEF-Nine West Holdings Files For Chapter 11 Reorganization

April 6 (Reuters) - Nine West Holdings Inc:

* NINE WEST HOLDINGS FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 REORGANIZATION TO FOCUS ON STRONG BUSINESS UNITS

* IN CONJUNCTION WITH RESTRUCTURING, CO RECEIVED $300 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION FINANCING

* ‍AGREEMENT TO SELL NINE WEST AND BANDOLINO FOOTWEAR AND HANDBAG BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP​

* ‍ENTERED INTO “STALKING HORSE” ASSET PURCHASE DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP

* UNDER TERMS OF RSA, INTENDS TO USE CHAPTER 11 PROCESS TO INITIATE SALE PROCESS FOR NINE WEST & BANDOLINO FOOTWEAR & HANDBAG BUSINESS

* RIGHT-SIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AROUND GROWING BUSINESSES, INCLUDING ONE JEANSWEAR GROUP, JEWELRY GROUP, KASPER GROUP, ANNE KLEIN

* ENTERED INTO RSA WITH PARTIES THAT HOLD OR CONTROL OVER 78% OF SECURED TERM DEBT & OVER 89% OF UNSECURED TERM DEBT