April 19 (Reuters) - Ninestar Corp:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SIGN AGREEMENT ON LASER PRINTING EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING PROJECT IN ZHUHAI WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 9.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.43 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K080gz Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2755 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)