BRIEF-Ninety One sets 190-235 pence per share range for float

March 2 (Reuters) Ninety One sets 190-235 pence per share range for float - I nvestec PLC:

* NINETY ONE SAYS PRICE RANGE FOR GLOBAL OFFER HAS BEEN SET AT 190 PENCE TO 235 PENCE PER NINETY ONE SHARE

* NINETY ONE SAYS GLOBAL OFFER WILL COMPRISE UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMBINED TOTAL ISSUED NINETY ONE SHARES TO BE SOLD BY INVESTEC GROUP

* NINETY ONE SAYS PRICE RANGE IMPLIES A MARKET CAPITALISATION ON ADMISSION OF BETWEEN £1,753 MILLION AND £2,168 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)