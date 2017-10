Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.02 million) to set up battery JV with partners including GSR GO Scale Capital Advisors Ltd

* Says it plans to invest $100 million in GSR Capital Advisors’ buyout fund GSR Electric Vehicle L.P.

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yanXhQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6557 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)