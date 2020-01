BRIEF-Ningbo Newbay Medical Technology Co Announces A License Agreement With Genentech

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* NINGBO NEWBAY MEDICAL-ENTERED LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH WHEREIN CO HAS BEEN GRANTED EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE GDC-0570

* NINGBO NEWBAY MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY - UNDER AGREEMENT, GENENTECH WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT

* NINGBO NEWBAY MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY - GENENTECH WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS LINKED TO CLINICAL, REGULATORY & COMMERCIAL SUCCESSES