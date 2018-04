April 23 (Reuters) - Ningbo Shuanglin Auto Parts Co Ltd :

* SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 44.25 PERCENT Y/Y AT 182.2 MILLION YUAN ($28.89 million)

* SAYS BOARD APPROVE TO APPOINT GU XIAOYING AS GENERAL MANAGER, REPLACING SHAN JINHUI WHO RESIGNED DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K3HVxb; bit.ly/2qTT4YL Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3063 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)