April 29 (Reuters) - NIO INC CEO WILLIAM LI SAYS:

* CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ITS OPERATION HAS PASSED

* FIRM WILL CONSIDER EXPANDING CAR MANUFACTURING CAPACITY WHEN THEY HAVE HIGHER SALES DEMAND

* PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND RESEARCH IN CHINA WILL BE MORE GUARANTEED WITH THE NEW INVESTMENT

* INVESTMENT WILL NOT IMPACT FIRM’S PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHANGAN AND GAC

* NEW INVESTMENT WILL NOT IMPACT OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE OF NIO INC (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh)