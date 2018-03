March 27 (Reuters) - Niobay Metals Inc:

* NIOBAY METALS ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES

* NIOBAY METALS - PROCEEDS OF FINANCING TO BE USED TO FUND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF CO’S NIOBIUM PROJECT

* NIOBAY METALS - OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE, BY WAY OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, 9.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO AT A PRICE OF $0.26 PER SHARE