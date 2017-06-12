FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niobay provides update on exploration permit application at James Bay Niobium project
June 12, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Niobay provides update on exploration permit application at James Bay Niobium project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Niobay Metals Inc:

* Niobay metals provides an update on the exploration permit application at the James Bay Niobium project

* Informed by ministry, application for an exploration permit on James Bay Niobium project will remain on temporary hold for now

* To continue holding discussions with local community members, government officials, to maintain efforts to engage with MCFN leadership

* Despite a number of requests, leadership of Moose Cree First Nation has to this day refused to open a dialogue with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

